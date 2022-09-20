Joe Rogan says he’s done with UFC work once Dana White is gone: ‘That’s in my contract’

Joe Rogan says him and Dana White are a package deal.

The popular comedian and podcaster has been a fixture of the UFC’s broadcast desk for more than two decades. At age 55, Rogan works far fewer events these days than he did in the past, but he still serves as the lead color commentator for the majority of UFC’s domestic pay-per-views and his voice remains a familiar part of many of the most memorable moments in the sport.

And as long as White is around as UFC president, that doesn’t appear to be changing.

“If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (h/t MMA Junkie). “That’s in my contract.”

By now, Rogan is one of the longest-tentured employees in the UFC. His first event came all the way back in 1997, when Rogan debuted as a backstage interviewer at UFC 12. In the years since, he’s become one of the most widely recognized faces of the company.

In 2020, Rogan inked a massive deal with Spotify valued at more than $100 million for his podcast, which remains one of the most popular in the world, so Rogan will likely be just fine whenever his UFC tenure reaches its end. Just don’t expect it to come anytime soon.