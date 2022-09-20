Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury

Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action.

The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.

Garbrandt’s removal from the card comes just days after he lost his originally scheduled opponent when Rani Yahya was also forced to pull out due to a neck injury.

While a search was made to potentially find a replacement, Garbrandt’s injury prevented a new fight from coming together, and the UFC is now looking at a future date for his return once he’s healthy.

This is actually the second time Garbrandt vs. Yahya has been scrapped and rescheduled.

The initial matchup was booked for UFC Vegas 58 in July, but Yahya’s neck injury forced that date to be abandoned with the fight then rescheduled for Oct. 1. Now, that date has also fallen by the wayside with both fighters dealing with injuries.

The upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card is headlined by strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan in the main event with an official bout order for the remainder of the show still to be determined.