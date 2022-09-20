Askar Mozharov receives 6-month NAC suspension for positive drug test

Askar Mozharov, the fighter accused of falsifying his pro MMA record before his UFC debut, has received a six-month suspension and other punishments for a positive drug test stemming from his fight with Alonzo Menifield at UFC Vegas 56.

The Nevada Athletic Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to sanction Mozharov, who tested positive for GW1516 sulfone, a metabolic modulator that’s banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The terms of the punishment were reached by a settlement agreement.

The 27-year-old old Ukranian, who was released by the UFC after his loss, also is fined $2,000 (10 percent of his purse, per the commission) and $529 in court fees. He will also be required to provide a clean drug test 30, 15 and 3 days from his next scheduled bout and pay all fines (or arrange a payment agreement) before receiving another license.

Although Mozharov tested below the GW1516 threshold allowed by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which runs the UFC’s drug testing program, the NAC doesn’t recognize that particular standard and moved for a temporary suspension upon his positive drug test.

Mozharov, who was not present at the hearing on Tuesday, denied reports that he inflated his professional record. But MMA databases Sherdog and Tapology subsequently revised his record when they said it had been falsified, and he competed against Menifield as a 17-12 pro. He was stopped in the first round.

Mozharov’s suspension runs until Dec. 4, 2022.