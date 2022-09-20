Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA

On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well

Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.

Perry believes a fight against Diaz could be one of the biggest cards in all of combat sports but he wants to meet the Stockton bad boy in a bare-knuckle brawl in BKFC.

Also on the show, Dern previews her upcoming fight against Yan Xiaonan as the strawweights prepare to headline the upcoming Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1.

Dern will also look ahead to the title fight between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili at UFC 281 as well as reveal who she believes is the best grappler in all of mixed martial arts today.

All this plus paying tribute to Jose Aldo and much more on the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

