Morning Report: Nate Diaz: Jake Paul is ‘for sure one of the options’ going forward

Nate Diaz could be off to the boxing world in life post-UFC.

The 37-year-old MMA star finished out his contract with the promotion two weeks ago at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round guillotine submission. Diaz didn’t express his exact plans in the aftermath of his victory, but made it clear he was going to show people how things were done in the combat sports world.

Since arriving on the professional boxing scene in early 2020, YouTube star Jake Paul quickly established himself as an opportunity for several names in MMA to try and cash in on. Thus far, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley have failed and now Anderson Silva will seek to topple the 5-0 “Problem Child” on Oct. 29.

No matter the result of that bout, a pairing between Diaz and Paul at some point has only seemed to be a more likely possibility as 2022 progressed.

“[Jake Paul] is for sure one of the options,” Diaz told iD Boxing when speaking on his future. “He’s doing big stuff. He’s doing big things. He’s got a big fight ahead of him. If he wins that, I’m sure people will be really impressed by it. And if Anderson [Silva] does his thing on him, that’s impressive also. Now we’ve got a fight on his hands. I’m looking forward to it. [Paul vs. Silva is] 50-50. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

At the upcoming event in Glendale, Ariz., Diaz plans on being in attendance for his teammate Chris Avila who is set to compete that night, according to Diaz. Avila also boxed the last time Paul did in Dec. 2021, defeating Anthony Taylor via majority decision.

Throughout the year, Diaz had been trying to get out of his UFC contract by any means necessary, whether that meant fighting or asking to be flat-out released. The promotion went ahead and got him his fight, he won, and now the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt can go back to what he considers his roots in the ring.

“From 17 or 18 years old, I was starting to fight, I was boxing with my boxing coach,” Diaz said. “There were boxers all over my gym, and I was going to box initially, but MMA shows were more around my area, and they were happening, so I got stuck in MMA. I got stuck in a cage this whole time with contracts and stuff. Now everything is open for the taking. I never stopped training for a boxing fight since I started fighting. When the right opponent or right thing comes, we’re going to take it.”

TOP STORIES

Mischief. Paulo Costa takes credit for Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 weight miss: ‘I stole everything’

Unfair. Cory Sandhagen says Henry Cejudo shouldn’t get bantamweight title shot: ‘Why would the UFC do that?’

Journey. ‘I’m just thankful, man’: Joe Pyfer shares suicidal thoughts, abusive past he overcame before UFC debut win

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Free fights.

Best Fight Pass moments in August.

Sterling recaps UFC Vegas 60.

Triple C and Chael get the scoops.

Khamzat’s final fight camp prep.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Close enough.

Also i got to meet Ricky Martin and teach him about west side pic.twitter.com/m5xrv1OVug — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 19, 2022

Art.

Motivation.

Nice try, Ariel.

He tried to fool me Mtfk https://t.co/P80sUo388k — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 19, 2022

New talent.

Years cutting my dogs hairs , it’s virtually identical @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/cKeg7FmzuU — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 20, 2022

Jiri in general is a mythical fighter if we’re being totally honest.

High-Fade Jiri is a new mythical fighter pic.twitter.com/YtkUUMFPS2 — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) September 19, 2022

A solid promise.

Swag.

Classics.

Swinging.

It continues.

Football season.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4) vs. Chris Daukaus (12-5); UFC 282, Dec. 10

FINAL THOUGHTS

Diaz has done a pretty good job of not saying he’s going to box next while pretty much saying he’s going to box next.

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 83% of 547 total votes answered “Cory Sandhagen” when asked, “Who wins tomorrow?” Sandhagen defeated Song Yadong via fourth-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) in UFC Vegas 60’s main event.

Thursday: 72% of 574 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Can Khamzat Chimaev make 170 pounds?” Chimaev missed the 171-pound limit by 7.5 pounds for his UFC 279 weigh in.

Wednesday: 81% of 1260 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Should Tony Ferguson retire?”

Tuesday: The poll was an even 50/50 for “Yes” and “No” through 654 total votes when asked, “Should Khamzat Chimaev be favored against every ranked UFC welterweight?”

Monday: 60% of 826 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Does Nate Diaz ever fight in the UFC again?”

Today’s exit poll:

Poll Would you watch a Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match? Yes

No vote view results 64% Yes (72 votes)

35% No (40 votes) 112 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.