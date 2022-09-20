MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the ninth week of the sixth season on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.

In the main event, middleweights Leon Aliu and Brunno Ferreira face off for a UFC deal.

Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 9 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Leon Aliu

Mando Gutierrez vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Richard Jacobi vs. Austen Lane

Nurullo Aliev def. Josh Wick via TKO (punches) at 4:36 of Round 1

Jafel Filho def. Roybert Echeverria via TKO (punches) at 3:13 of Round 3