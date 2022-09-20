MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the ninth week of the sixth season on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
In the main event, middleweights Leon Aliu and Brunno Ferreira face off for a UFC deal.
Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 9 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Mando Gutierrez vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
Richard Jacobi vs. Austen Lane
Nurullo Aliev def. Josh Wick via TKO (punches) at 4:36 of Round 1
Jafel Filho def. Roybert Echeverria via TKO (punches) at 3:13 of Round 3
