DWCS Season 6, Week 9 Results

By MMA Fighting Newswire
DWCS Season 6, Week 9 weigh-ins Zuffa LLC

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the ninth week of the sixth season on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.

In the main event, middleweights Leon Aliu and Brunno Ferreira face off for a UFC deal.

Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 9 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Leon Aliu

Mando Gutierrez vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Richard Jacobi vs. Austen Lane

Nurullo Aliev def. Josh Wick via TKO (punches) at 4:36 of Round 1

Jafel Filho def. Roybert Echeverria via TKO (punches) at 3:13 of Round 3

