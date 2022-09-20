Anything But Fighting: Joseph Benavidez joins debut episode to dive deep into his movie obsession

Former UFC title challenger Joseph Benavidez joins MMA Fighting’s José Youngs on the inaugural episode of Anything But Fighting.

The retired flyweight opens up on his lifelong love of the cinema, reflects on some of his favorite movies growing up, reflects on some of the most overrated films in history, and breaks down which films should have won Best Picture over the years.

Benavidez also tries his hand at the mysterious Bucket of Questions to close out the episode.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.