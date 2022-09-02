UFC Paris preview show: Tai Tuivasa’s upset chances vs. Ciryl Gane, Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori stakes, more

Ciryl Gane looks to bounce back from his title fight loss to Francis Ngannou in a historic hometown main event, while Tai Tuivasa looks to defy the odds once again and potentially earn a championship opportunity in his own right.

The promotion’s first trip to the City of Light goes down Saturday at Accor Arena.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew break down the UFC Paris, heavyweight headliner between Gane and Tuivasa, discuss the stakes for both men, and who suffers more with a loss. In addition, the panel discussed the intriguing co-main event in the UFC middleweight division between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori, talks of Whittaker moving up to 205, the low-key bangers, and more.

Catch the UFC Paris preview show in the video above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.