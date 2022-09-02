Heck of a Morning: Will Tai Tuivasa’s next fight be for UFC title if he beats Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris?

The stakes are very high in the main event of UFC Paris, but if Tai Tuivasa pulls off the massive betting upset against Ciryl Gane, will his next fight be for a world championship?

On an all-new Free-For-All Friday edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the stakes in Saturday’s heavyweight headliner between Gane and Tuivasa, and where both fighters could go with a victory. In addition, listener topics include Kamaru Usman’s previous title run in comparison to Tyron Woodley’s, Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori in Saturday’s co-main event, ONE Championship questions, the future of the UFC lightweight division following the result of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, and more.

