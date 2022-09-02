UFC Paris weigh-in results: Ciryl Gane gives up nearly 20 pounds to Tai Tuivasa on scale

Ciryl Gane will be the smaller man when he steps into the cage on Saturday according to an official reading of the scale.

The former interim UFC heavyweight champion weighed in at 247 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Paris, 19 pounds lighter than main event adversary Tai Tuivasa, who came in at 266 pounds (the maximum limit for a non-title heavyweight bout). This is nothing new for Gane, who weighed in at 247 pounds for a third straight fight and typically gives up a double-digit weight advantage to his opponents.

Gane enters Saturday’s card as the No. 3 heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, with Tuivasa two spots behind him at No. 5.

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and one-time UFC title challenger Marvin Vettori both weighed in at 186 pounds, making their bout official.

All 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s card at Accor Arena in Paris successfully made weight.

See full UFC Paris weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane (247) vs. Tai Tuivasa (266)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Roman Kopylov (186)

John Makdessi (154.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (155)

William Gomis (146) vs. Jarno Errens (146)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Abusupiyan Magomedov (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (186)

Fares Ziam (156) vs. Michal Figlak (156)

Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs. Joaquin Buckley (186)

Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Gabriel Miranda (155.5)

Khalid Taha (135) vs. Christian Quinonez (136)

Stephanie Egger (145) vs. Ailin Perez (144.5)