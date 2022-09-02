UFC Paris weigh-in video

At the UFC Paris weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Paris will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will carry a live stream of the official weigh-ins, courtesy of BT Sport.

The UFC Paris official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 3 a.m. E.T.

In the main event, former interim champ Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their heavyweight non-title bout. And co-headliners Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori are capped at 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.

Watch highlights of the main card weigh-ins below.

The Paris ceremonial weigh-ins are expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. E.T. Watch that live stream here:

Check out UFC Paris weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa (266)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Roman Kopylov (186)

John Makdessi (154.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (155)

William Gomis (146) vs. Jarno Errens (146)

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Abusupiyan Magomedov (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (186)

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak (156)

Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs. Joaquin Buckley (186)

Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Gabriel Miranda (155.5)

Khalid Taha (135) vs. Christian Quinonez

Stephanie Egger (145) vs. Ailin Perez (144.5)