Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus added to UFC 282

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus will face off in Las Vegas two months after they were originally scheduled to meet.

The veteran heavyweights have been added to UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They originally were set to meet in Sin City at UFC Vegas 61 on Oct. 1, but they were removed from the card for undisclosed reasons.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the shift after an initial report from MMA Junkie.

Rozenstruik and Daukaus both hope to snap recent octagon setbacks after promising starts in the UFC. Rozenstruik is 2-4 in the octagon after a 4-0 start, with back-to-back losses in fights against Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov marking his most recent appearances. Daukaus, meanwhile, has dropped back-to-back fights via knockout in meetings with Derrick Lewis and Blaydes.

A light heavyweight title rematch between champ Jiri Prochazka and ex-champ Glover Teixeira is expected to headline the end-of-year PPV event.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin contributed to this report.