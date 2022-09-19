The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Action Bronson all in studio as well as Cory Sandhagen and Joe Pyfer

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani looks back at a busy combat sports weekend and Jose Aldo’s retirement.
1:10 p.m.: Maxwell Jacob Friedman will stop by in studio to discuss his recent AEW return.
2 p.m.: Action Bronson makes his first studio appearance to discuss his career and his recent wrestling debut for AEW.
3 p.m.: Paulo Costa drops by the studio to talk about what’s next for him in the UFC.
4 p.m.: Cory Sandhagen wraps up his big win at UFC Vegas 60 this past weekend.
4:20 p.m.: Joe Pyfer discusses his impressive UFC debut Saturday night.
4:45 p.m.: GC and Helwani take a look back at how the UFC Vegas 60 bets did.
