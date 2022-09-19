Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’

Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game.

At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.

“You won’t come back, if you don’t get your s*** together, you won’t come back and ever make that weight again. Trust me,” Cejudo told Helen Yee when asked about Chimaev. “Even if you have big balls, you won’t make it because when you’re off that much — just imagine, he’s struggling to make 178. He gave everything he had, his coach said his tongue was wide, he was vomiting, all that other stuff. I’ve been there before. He’s going to have to really tweak his training. He’s probably training too much and that’s allowing his metabolism to eat more. There’s a way of doing it where you can still make weight, still feel good, while you’re not overworking your body, because even though you’re working your body, you can also miss weight. I used to do that, that’s the only reason why I say that.”

Cejudo has his own documented issues with making weight. Prior to signing with the UFC, Cejudo repeatedly struggled to make the flyweight limit, and his original promotional debut was scrapped when Cejudo suffered medical issues as a result of his weight cut. Cejudo was ultimately able to sort his issues out and went on to win flyweight gold in the UFC, and Chimaev could be in a similar situation because aside from the weight miss, his performances have been spectacular. Chimaev throttled Kevin Holland at UFC 279, pitching his fourth perfect game inside the UFC, and that was nearly as disappointing for Cejudo as the weight miss. Not because it was bad, but because he wants to see just how good “Borz” is.

“It was great but at the same time, I wanted to see him do work, because if he doesn’t tap out Kevin Holland, how does he look in that third, fourth, fifth round?” Cejudo said. “I really wanted to see him up against a competitor who would really challenge him because then we would know how good he is, but Kevin Holland’s got a big hole and it’s called wrestling, and it was easy work for him. But I also saw his breathing was getting a little heavy, which I thought was a little suspect for Chimaev.”

Then again, if Chimaev can simply demolish everyone he fights in the first round, maybe it doesn’t matter.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Jose Aldo is the GOAT featherweight, and one of the best fighters of all time. 9-title defenses, youngest champion ever, the man who built the sub-155 weight classes. It was a privilege to see him compete.

If you haven’t already, or even if you have, make sure to read this piece by Shaheen Al-Shatti on “The King of Rio.”

Thanks for reading! See y’all tomorrow.

