On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 60

As if the bantamweight title conversation hasn’t been confusing enough for the UFC brass, Cory Sandhagen provided a reminder to everybody on Saturday that any future discussion involving the championship in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions should have his name in the mix.

On an all-new episode of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their thoughts on what should be next for Sandhagen following his fourth-round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 60 this past Saturday at the APEX. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Gregory Rodrigues following his second-round stoppage win over Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event, Andre Fili after earning a decision win over Bill Algeo in a featured featherweight bout, along with fellow main card winners Joe Pyfer, Rodrigo Nascimento, Anthony Hernandez, and more.

