‘One of the best to ever do it’: MMA community react to Jose Aldo retirement

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
UFC Fight Night: Aldo v Stephens
Jose Aldo, the GOAT
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jose Aldo’s impact on the MMA world will be felt for ages.

Following the news that Aldo has retired from MMA competition after a legendary 18-year fighting career, the MMA community took to social media to pay respects to the Brazilian legend. Aldo, 36, is widely regarded as the best featherweight of all time, a pound-for-pound great, and a pioneer among the lighter weight classes.

He retires with a record of 31-8, which includes a 13-7 UFC mark and two reigns as the promotion’s featherweight champion. During his first reign at 145 pounds, Aldo successfully defended his title seven consecutive times, still a UFC record. Prior to becoming the UFC’s first featherweight champion, Aldo was the WEC featherweight champion, where he defend that title twice.

Aldo holds wins over current bantamweight contenders Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera, as well as victories against fellow featherweight greats Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Ricardo Lamas, and Mike Brown.

Check out the reactions to Aldo’s retirement below.

