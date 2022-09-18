‘One of the best to ever do it’: MMA community react to Jose Aldo retirement

Jose Aldo’s impact on the MMA world will be felt for ages.

Following the news that Aldo has retired from MMA competition after a legendary 18-year fighting career, the MMA community took to social media to pay respects to the Brazilian legend. Aldo, 36, is widely regarded as the best featherweight of all time, a pound-for-pound great, and a pioneer among the lighter weight classes.

He retires with a record of 31-8, which includes a 13-7 UFC mark and two reigns as the promotion’s featherweight champion. During his first reign at 145 pounds, Aldo successfully defended his title seven consecutive times, still a UFC record. Prior to becoming the UFC’s first featherweight champion, Aldo was the WEC featherweight champion, where he defend that title twice.

Aldo holds wins over current bantamweight contenders Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera, as well as victories against fellow featherweight greats Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Ricardo Lamas, and Mike Brown.

Check out the reactions to Aldo’s retirement below.

The King of Rio calls it a career



Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a legendary run pic.twitter.com/VvRQwFV0PO — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me @josealdojunior — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) September 18, 2022

I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.



Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/I4fHHLBMgc — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

What an amazing career @josealdojunior had, watching him smash people to bits in his swim shorts is one of the things that inspired me to get into mma, legend pic.twitter.com/u28keQUcIR — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 18, 2022

If @josealdojunior wants the last fight on his contract and wants to retire in Rio he has done more than enough for that company to deserve the opportunity — CrisCyborg.com Boxing Sept 25th (@criscyborg) September 18, 2022

Obrigado & Parabéns to the legend, the kindest, THE King of Rio @josealdojunior https://t.co/DcPlSLKTsx — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) September 18, 2022

If it's true that he retired.@josealdojunior you're one of my favorite fighters and an absolute legend. Enjoy retirement, thank you for all the memorable moments — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 18, 2022

Happy retirement to Jose Aldo one my favorite fighters growing up — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

Don’t know if this is it, but If so was a pleasure meeting and training with @josealdojunior 2015 on tuf - absolute legend @fightpicsgohard pic.twitter.com/6iDrsTOTP3 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 18, 2022

I’m so glad I got to see one of his fights and walkouts live. One of the GOATS of MMA. What a career. https://t.co/1kiQVdduEw — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) September 18, 2022

One of the best to ever do it. Put the featherweight division on the map https://t.co/VDOak2nX9s — Mads Burnell (@Burnellmma) September 18, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Mcgregor vs Aldo Bare knuckle boxing — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) September 18, 2022

23-year-old José Aldo. A deadly combo of speed and skills far ahead of his time. The featherweight GOAT and one of the greatest fighters MMA has ever seen. NINE title defenses, not seven. Mark that down in his HOF induction. @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/Jsv9U9w5oj — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 18, 2022

The featherweight GOAT. One of the greatest fighters of all-time. Champion of the world for 2,215 consecutive days in his prime. One of the last men standing from an era of poster curses and Powerman 5000. The word "legend" does not do enough to describe the career of Jose Aldo. https://t.co/qBUN8dzW40 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) September 18, 2022

Jose Aldo is your favorite fighters favorite fighter. He will forever be the greatest featherweight ever and should be on your shortlist for the greatest MMA fighters of all-time



WEC never die. — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) September 18, 2022

What a , enjoy retirement @josealdojunior thanks for all the memories before & while I grew up in the sport https://t.co/aDbjB07ulz — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) September 18, 2022

Se retira Jose Aldo, uno de los mejores dentro del Octágono, y de los más queridos por todos afuera.

GRACIAS POR TANTOS MOMENTOS INOLVIDABLES GUERRERO! pic.twitter.com/ePgQCWaCpI — Gaston “Tonga” Reyno (@gastonreyno) September 18, 2022