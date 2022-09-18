Loma Lookboonmee reveals she suffered from ‘depression’ after loss prior to UFC Vegas 60, had ‘suicidal thoughts’

Loma Lookboonmee overcame some personal demons ahead of her unanimous decision win at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 event.

Lookboonmee defeated Contender Series contract winner Denise Gomes to get back in the win column. Prior to the victory, Lookboonmee dropped a decision to Lupita Godinez at UFC Vegas 43 in November 2021 — a loss that had her questioning her fighting future.

“After that loss I went home and it was a very difficult period for me because I had been suffering from depression,” Lookboonmee said in her post-fight press conference. “After that loss, I said to myself that this was it, I was done. The reason I’m standing here today is because of my team and my family believed in me, they’ve always believed in me, and always believed that I would get better and would get back in there. That’s why I’m here right now.”

The 26-year-old Lookboonmee is 4-2 inside the octagon, and victorious in three of her four most recent outings.

When asked what message she would like to pass to others dealing with similar feelings of doubt and sadness, Lookboonmee explained that the road might be a long and winding one, but it does get better with time.

“I’d like to tell people that are suffering from depression and mental illness that I am one of you, too,” Lookboonmee explained. “I know how it feels, and I know how bad it is. I’ve had suicidal thoughts, I have hurt myself, and I know how dark and deep it goes.

“I am lucky to have such an amazing team behind me, and a family who loves me and has always seen the value in me. I’m very grateful and blessed to have them. I want to tell people that suffer from mental illness to see value in yourself because it’s there, and to never give up, and understand that things might not get better right away, but they will eventually.”