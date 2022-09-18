Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place Sept. 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2) and Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.

Canelo Alvarez defeated Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 x2).

Catch all the video highlights below.

For more on Canelo vs. GGG 3, check out our live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Round 1: Golovkin scores with a job right off the bell. Canelo looks to get his own jab going as they take their time measuring each other. Step-in left hook by Canelo. Glancing right to the body by Canelo. Not much output from either fighter with less than a minute to go in the opening round. Canelo having more success with his jab, he takes an uneventful first three minutes.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo.

Round 2: Canelo lands a jab, then gets adventurous with a lunging left. Golovkin getting busier with his jab. Canelo scoring, but not able to land his heavier punches. Jab by Canelo, Golovkin attacks the body. Canelo content to jab away. Right hand to the body for Canelo. Action is still somewhat tentative through two rounds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 20-18 Canelo.

Round 3: Great counter left by Canelo lands, biggest shot of the fight so far. Canelo doubles up on the jab. Golovkin uses his own jab to settle things down. Canelo advances with a flurry. Golovkin connects with a jab. Canelo lands one of his own.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 30-27 Canelo.

Round 4: Canelo stringing punches together well, Golovkin not able to do much beyond jab. Canelo is working his jab as well. Right hand over the top for Canelo, then a right to the body. A combo sets up a glancing right hand across the chin for Canelo. Golovkin lands a jab, but Canelo backs him up again with the right.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 40-36 Canelo.

Round 5: Golovkin triples up on a jab. Canelo stalking him, there’s a right to the body, then a left. Canelo rips another good one to the body. Jab-jab-body blow combo scores for Canelo. Golovkin starting to throw out the right hand. Canelo with good head movement. Golovkin pops him with a jab. Left hook by Canelo, then a body shot that causes an off-balance Golovkin to take a couple of steps back. Overhand right scores for Canelo. The champion pulling away at the end of a closer round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 50-45 Canelo.

Round 6: Canelo with a jab to open Round 6 and he has Golovkin circling away. As Golovkin tries to muscle his way in, Canelo hits him to the body and lands a short hook. Golovkin with a 1-2. He pauses Canelo with a jab. Canelo rips the body. Little of Golovkin’s offense is getting through before he hits an uppercut. Another hard left to the body lands for Canelo.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 60-54 Canelo.

Round 7: Canelo scores with a left hand and avoids a couple of Golovkin counters. Right cross by Canelo leads to a clinch. Left hook scores for Canelo. Uppercut by Canelo. He’s in pursuit and Golovkin just isn’t putting much out there. He jabs Canelo’s body. Canelo hits Golovkin with a right hand. He’s keeping a steady jab that Golovkin can’t figure out.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 70-63 Canelo.

Round 8: There’s the jab from Golovkin, but we’ve yet to see much more than that. Canelo with another left hook as they circle. He throws another left that lands. Canelo wins an exchange of lefts. He takes his left to Golovkin’s body. Jab-jab-body combo lands for Canelo. Golovkin showing signs of life, but Canelo immediately backs him up with a counter. Right hand scores for Golovkin.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 80-72 Canelo.

Round 9: Canelo triples up on the jab, then follows with a left and a right. Uppercut to the body by Canelo. Overhand right scores for Canelo. Canelo still beating Golovkin to the punch. Golovkin with a jab and he finally lets a couple of power punches go as Canelo goes on the defensive. Canelo doubles up on a jab. Golovkin lands a right. Left hand from Golovkin, then a straight right. Canelo answers with two clean punches. Canelo jabs the body.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Golovkin. Overall, 89-82 Canelo.

Round 10: Golovkin definitely looser after finally wining a round. Straight left scores for Golovkin. Canelo mixing it up to the head and body, he lands an uppercut. Hard body shot by Canelo. Uppercut by Golovkin. Canelo with a counter left. Both fighters looking to establish their jab. Short punch inside lands for Canelo.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 99-91 Canelo

Round 11: There’s a cut over Canelo’s eye from an accidental headbutt. Golovkin just firing that job out there now. Canelo counters with body work and goes headhunting with his uppercut. Canelo sneaking that left around Golovkin’s guard. Golovkin staying busy with his jab. Golovkin to the body. He needs a knockout though if he’s going to get that elusive win over Canelo.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 109-100 Canelo.

Round 12: Canelo marching forward with his left hook flying. Golovkin just misses with an uppercut. They’re getting sloppy with their clinch work. Golovkin pops Canelo with a jab. Much more grappling than boxing in this round. Left uppercut for Canelo. Golovkin lands a 1-2 down the middle. Good left to the body for Canelo. They exchange a few punches before the bell and then embrace.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 119-109 Canelo.