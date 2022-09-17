UFC Vegas 60 post-fight show: Cory Sandhagen’s win caps off night of gnarly gashes

Cory Sandhagen got back in the win column in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 event, although the way it happened didn’t make him all that happy.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to Sandhagen’s fourth-round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Song Yadong — who had a nasty gash over his eye which led to the fight being stopped — to cap off the promotion’s return to the UFC APEX, discuss who could and should be next for the one-time interim title challenger, Song’s ceiling at 135, and more. Additionally, the panel talks Gregory Rodrigues’ nasty gash on the bridge of his nose before coming back to finish Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event, Andre Fili’s hard fought win over Bill Algeo, Anthony Hernandez’s continued evolution, Damon Jackson’s emotional finish of Pat Sabatini, and much more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 60 post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.