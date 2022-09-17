UFC Vegas 60 bonuses: Gregory Rodrigues cashes extra $50K for crazy comeback win

Gregory Rodrigues is probably going to wear the damage from UFC Vegas 60 for the rest of his life, but at least he took home some extra cash for his troubles.

“Robocop” earned one of UFC Vegas 60’s four post-fight bonuses for his thrilling comeback victory over Chidi Njokuani in Saturday’s co-main event. Rodrigues overcame a grisly cut to finish Njokuani via second-round TKO. Both men captured Fight of the Night honors.

The night’s two other bonuses went to Damon Jackson and Joe Pyfer, both of whom scored first-round TKO finishes at UFC Vegas 60. Jackson ended Pat Sabatini’s night in just 69 seconds, while Pyfer punched out Alen Amedovski in less than four minutes.

UFC Vegas 60 took place Sept. 17 at the UFC Apex. Cory Sandhagen defeated Song Yadong via fourth-round TKO due to doctor’s stoppage in the night’s main event.