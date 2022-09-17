 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘How did he come back with his face falling off?’: Pros react to Gregory Rodrigues’ insane cut, comeback win at UFC Vegas 60

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Njokuani v Rodrigues Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Just when it seemed like Gregory Rodrigues was in serious trouble, the man known as “RoboCop” pulled off a wild second-round stoppage win.

Rodrigues faced knockout artist Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60. In the opening seconds, Njokuani drilled Rodrigues with a straight knee up the middle that opened up a nasty cut, leaving Rodrigues wearing the crimson mask throughout the round. Njokuani was also hurt in the round and, somehow, both fighters made it to the second round.

From there, Rodrigues got the fight to the mat and opened up with vicious ground-and-pound before referee Mark Smith had seen enough at 1:27 of the second stanza.

With the victory, Rodrigues improved to 4-1 in the UFC and earned his second consecutive finish.

Of course, a performance like that gets the attention of Rodrigues’ fellow fighters. Here’s what they had to say after the chaotic middleweight co-main event.

