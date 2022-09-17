‘High level and violent’: Pros react to Cory Sandhagen’s bloody stoppage win at UFC Vegas 60

Cory Sandhagen was very likely in a must-win situation in the main event of UFC Vegas 60 and he came through in a big way.

On the heels of back-to-back losses, Sandhagen faced surging 24-year-old contender Song Yadong in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at the APEX. The fight, as expected was incredibly competitive throughout, but the fight changing moment came when Yadong had a nasty cut opened up above his left eye that gradually got worse and worse as the bout went on.

Finally, after the fourth round ended, the cage side physician — who gave him chances to continue throughout the main event despite the horrendous looking cut — stopped the bout before the fifth and final round could begin, giving Sandhagen the much-needed TKO victory.

Here’s what their fellow UFC fighters had to say about some of the main card action at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 event.

Got me eye on this one, Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong! #UFCVegas60 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

Sandhagen looking sharp and mixing it up well in R1! — Funky (@Benaskren) September 18, 2022

High level and violent! #UFCVegas60 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 18, 2022

That cut on Yadong — Funky (@Benaskren) September 18, 2022

1-1 after 2 rounds. Cory starting to dial in the rhythms. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) September 18, 2022

Awesome main event #ufcfightnight — tim means (@MeansTim) September 18, 2022

Very close fight! Tough night to be a judge #UFCFightnight — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) September 18, 2022

The cut on Song is bothering him. Cory cannot let off the gas. — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) September 18, 2022

I like this doctor ‍⚕️ #ufcvegas60 — Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) September 18, 2022

This Dr. is the man! pic.twitter.com/Aw081zZQCu — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) September 18, 2022

That cut is ugly — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 18, 2022

Great fight fellas!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 18, 2022

Not disappointed in that stoppage. That was great stop. They allowed him time but it got so bad. Great stoppage. Insane toughness by song but massive Performance by Corey sandhagen — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 18, 2022

Great fight boys! Bantamweights always bring the #UFCVegas60 — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) September 18, 2022

Congratulations @corysandhagen great fight — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) September 18, 2022

@corysandhagen is so good!! Love watching him fight #UFCVegas60 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 18, 2022

Great performance by the sandman. Nothing wrong with winning by a fucking gnarly cut. @corysandhagen — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) September 18, 2022

I’m happy for Cory. I think he’s still one of the better guys in this division and I know I’ll see him again in the octagon. He dangerous and I got away with a quick one but no 2 fights are the same.



Song is dangerous and will bounce back very quickly. #UFCVegas60 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 18, 2022

Bout to be a scrap. Let’s go Fili!!! — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) September 18, 2022

Really liking Algeo style!!! #UFCVegas60 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 18, 2022

Did algeo win that round? #UFCVegas60 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 18, 2022

How do you score that? Back contol>strikes? — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 18, 2022

Congrats @TouchyFili! That was a fun fight to watch — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) September 18, 2022

My brother Fluffy is crushing!!! #ufcvegas60 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) September 17, 2022

Buddy gonna need stem cells after getting slammed on his dome like that — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) September 17, 2022