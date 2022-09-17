 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘High level and violent’: Pros react to Cory Sandhagen’s bloody stoppage win at UFC Vegas 60

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Cory Sandhagen was very likely in a must-win situation in the main event of UFC Vegas 60 and he came through in a big way.

On the heels of back-to-back losses, Sandhagen faced surging 24-year-old contender Song Yadong in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at the APEX. The fight, as expected was incredibly competitive throughout, but the fight changing moment came when Yadong had a nasty cut opened up above his left eye that gradually got worse and worse as the bout went on.

Finally, after the fourth round ended, the cage side physician — who gave him chances to continue throughout the main event despite the horrendous looking cut — stopped the bout before the fifth and final round could begin, giving Sandhagen the much-needed TKO victory.

Here’s what their fellow UFC fighters had to say about some of the main card action at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 event.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Andre Fili def. Bill Algeo

Anthony Hernandez def. Marc-Andre Barriault

