UFC Vegas 60 video: Joe Pyfer demolishes Alen Amedovski with brutal first-round knockout

Joe Pyfer has definitely turned his life around after he was homeless not that long ago and now he has his first win inside the octagon.

The Contender Series veteran earned a victory on Saturday at UFC Vegas 60 after unloading a huge overhand right hand that sent Alen Amedovski crashing to the canvas like his off button just got pressed. Pyfer followed with one more punch for good measure with the referee rushing in to stop the fight at 3:55 in the first round.

An emotional Pyfer fought back any potential tears as he was all smiles in victory.

“I’m so fortunate to be here,” Pyfer said. “I’m in love with the game. Just being free out here. We know he drops his hand when he throws. We got the job done.

“Thank you to Dana White. That man gave me cash on the side and a place to live for the next year.”

Pyfer was on the attack with an aggressive game plan from the jump as he walked down Amedovski while launching well-timed boxing combinations. Amedovski was doing an admirable job with his counters while attempting to circle away from the heavy punches coming from his opponent.

As time ticked away, Pyfer really started loading up on his strikes as he stalked Amedovski across the cage with hopes that he could earn a finish in his octagon debut.

A second later, Pyfer uncorked an uppercut that missed but a brutal overhand right followed that absolutely blasted Amedovski behind the ear. The Italian fighter crumbled to the mat with Pyfer launching one more punch before the referee rushed in to save Amedovski before further harm could be inflicted upon him.

Pyfer looked like a prospect worth watching after earning his UFC contract and he’s only furthered the interest in him with this kind of performance in his debut.