UFC Vegas 60 results: Rodrigo Nascimento outgrapples Tanner Boser to win hard-fought split decision

Rodrigo Nascimento proved he had the better grappling again and again as he gutted out a hard-fought split decision win over Tanner Boser at UFC Vegas 60.

Nothing came easy for the Brazilian but he was able to impose his will on Boser with multiple takedowns while also racking up a ton of control time before earning the victory. Two judges gave Nascimento the nod with 30-27 and 29-28 scores with one judge giving Boser the fight with a 29-28 score of his own.

That was still enough for Nascimento to get the nod as he gets back in the win column for the first time since 2020.

“This guy’s so tough,” Nascimento said about Boser. “Just respect for him. I’m so happy to be here again. He’s so fast. I’m here to prove, I beat him today. I’m always here for work.”

With Boser throwing fire in his punches, Nascimento looked to negate his striking game by snatching an early takedown to bring the action down to the canvas. Nascimento was peppering away ground and pound but Boser was doing a good job playing defense to avoid taking any real damage.

Boser was able to finally scramble free and get back to his feet as the heavyweights started slinging heavy leather again on the feet. As the exchanges continued, Boser cracked Nascimento with a huge left hook that rattled the Brazilian.

Boser followed up with another stinging combination but Nascimento was able to compose himself enough to avoid the big bombs coming from his opponent. From there, Nascimento decided to turn to his grappling again to slow down Boser and it nearly led to a rear-naked choke submission.

It appeared for a moment that Nascimento had it locked up but Boser was able to slip free, although he still ended the second round on his back after he nearly earned a finish minutes earlier.

With the fight likely even through 10 minutes, Nascimento decided that his wrestling would be the best possible path to victory, which led to another takedown to start the third round. While Nascimento wasn’t doing all that much on top, Boser was still stuck underneath him playing defense and that’s likely what swayed the judges in their scoring.

Nascimento improved his record to 2-1 with one no contest in the UFC with the victory while Boser falls to 1-3 in his last four outings.