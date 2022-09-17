UFC Vegas 60 video: Anthony Hernandez puts Marc-Andre Barriault to sleep with nasty arm-triangle choke

Anthony Hernandez continued to showcase his grappling dominance after putting Marc-Andre Barriault to sleep in the opening fight on the main card at UFC Vegas 60.

Prior to the finish, Hernandez was looking good on his feet as well but after he started putting Barriault on the ground, the momentum in the fight completely shifted. After spiking Barriault on his head during a takedown, Hernandez advanced to the head and arm choke, which eventually put his opponent to sleep.

The end came at 1:53 in the third round as Hernandez wins his third fight in a row overall.

“It’s a fight, you know how it goes,” Hernandez said afterwards. “I’ll willing to die in this b****. I always want to finish. I’m just going to keep doing what I f****** do.

“I don’t really follow UFC, I just show up and fight. I think I’m the best in the world, I’m here to prove it one fight at a time.”

The middleweights came sprinting out of the gate with Hernandez and Barriault both attempting to set the pace while showcasing a lot of aggression. While Barriault was throwing with power in every strike, Hernandez was precise as he set up a slick lead jab and then firing a hard punch behind it.

Hernandez eventually turned to his grappling game but Barriault did a good job avoiding too much damage as he worked to get back to his feet. Those scrambles back to standing led to some of the best exchanges as the fighters started hammering away at each other from the clinch against the cage.

As the second round got underway, Hernandez was quick to secure a takedown as he began punishing Barriault with punches and more importantly, refusing to give the Canadian a second to catch his breath.

Hernandez was relentless with his offensive onslaught while looking for the finish but Barriault continued to hang on until he finally got back to his feet. With just seconds remaining in the round, Barraiult tagged Hernandez with a couple of stiff punches to prove he was down but definitely not out.

With five minutes remaining, Hernandez yet again turned to his wrestling except this time he actually dumped Barriault directly on his head as the fighters went crashing down to the canvas. Hernandez continued to punish Barriault before finally latching onto the head and arm choke.

A few seconds expired before Barriault went to sleep from the submission as the fight came to a close.

The win keeps the ball rolling for Hernandez, who continues to look better and better with each of his recent performances.