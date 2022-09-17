UFC Vegas 60 live blog: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

This is the UFC Vegas 60 live blog for the bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Sandhagen enters this bout at a pivotal moment in his career. The former bantamweight interim title challenger has lost two in a row, and in the stacked 135-pound division, a third loss could prove disastrous for “The Sandman” and his title aspiration. To retain his position as the No. 4 bantamweight in the world, and to stay in the title conversation, Sandhagen needs to right the ship tonight.

Unlike Sandhagen, Yadong enters the octagon on a three-fight winning streak, with back-to-back stoppages over Julio Arce and Marlon Moraes. The 24-year-old powerhouse has a bright future ahead of him, but a win tonight could prove that the future is now, and jump him to the shortlist for a title shot or title eliminator.

Check out the UFC Vegsa 60 live blog below.