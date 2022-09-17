UFC Vegas 60 video: Nikolas Motta makes quick work of Cameron VanCamp with first-round knockout

Nikolas Motta wasn’t getting paid by the hour for his appearance at UFC Vegas 60.

The Brazilian made that clear with his first-round knockout against Cameron VanCamp after the lightweights kicked off the night on the prelims. The end came after Motta blasted VanZamp with a huge left hook that sent him crashing to the canvas.

A few more punches followed on the ground until referee Chris Tognoni stepped in to stop the fight, with the official stoppage coming at 3:49 in the first round.

“I’ve been doing that for 10 years, I’ve been so broke for 10 years,” Motta said while making a plea for a post-fight bonus. “I’ve been moving everywhere trying to make that s*** happen, so if I could get that $50K, that would change my life.”

Prior to the knockout, Motta was already setting up his strikes with VanCamp showing defensive liabilities by keeping his chin up high while also failing to use his significant height and reach advantage.

Motta continued launching big hooks that were coming up just short of the chin but as time ticked away on the clock, he started to find a home for his punches.

That’s when Motta threw a right hand that forced VanCamp to move backwards followed by the huge left behind him that led to the finish in the first round.

The knockout helps Motta earn his first UFC victory after coming up short in his debut after facing Jim Miller back in February.