Canelo vs. GGG 3 start time, TV schedule for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin

The Canelo vs. GGG 3 start time and TV schedule for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on pay-per-view. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card, which will be unaired.

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley

WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring champion Canelo Alvarez is set to face off against WBA and IBF champion Gennadiy Golovkin in the main event Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. The pay-per-view main card main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET, and ring walks for Alvarez and Golovkin are expected to take place at 11 p.m. ET.

The pay-per-view main card for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Golovkin 3 is as follows:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway