UFC Vegas 60 Results: Sandhagen vs. Song

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 60 results for the Sandhagen vs. Song fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 60 Twitter updates.
In the main event, standouts Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong collide in a bantamweight battle. A one-time interim bantamweight title challenger, Sandhagen hopes to rebound after a pair of losses in fights against ex-champs T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan. Yadong is on a three-fight winning streak punctuated by back-to-back knockouts in fights against Julio Arce and Marlon Moraes.
Middleweights Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues face off in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC Vegas 60 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong
Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini
Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee
Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson
Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat
Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp
* A bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Sara McMann was cancelled after Ladd missed weight.
Loading comments...