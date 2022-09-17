UFC Vegas 60 Results: Sandhagen vs. Song

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 60 results for the Sandhagen vs. Song fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 60 Twitter updates.

In the main event, standouts Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong collide in a bantamweight battle. A one-time interim bantamweight title challenger, Sandhagen hopes to rebound after a pair of losses in fights against ex-champs T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan. Yadong is on a three-fight winning streak punctuated by back-to-back knockouts in fights against Julio Arce and Marlon Moraes.

Middleweights Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues face off in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC Vegas 60 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Joe Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce

Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp

* A bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Sara McMann was cancelled after Ladd missed weight.