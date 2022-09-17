MMA Fighting has Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 live round-by-round updates for one of the top boxing fights of the year which takes place Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The main event is expected to begin around 11 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view. Check out our Canelo vs. GGG 3 results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

This is the third meeting between the two fighters. The first time they fought in 2017 it was ruled a split draw and Alvarez won a majority decision over GGG on Sept. 15, 2018.

Canelo Alvarez will defend his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and the Ring super middleweight titles in the contest.

Check out our Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 main event live blog below.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12: