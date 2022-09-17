 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canelo vs. GGG 3 results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will clash in Saturday’s main event.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

MMA Fighting has Canelo vs. GGG 3 results live for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

When the main event begins, around 11 p.m. ET, check out our Canelo vs. GGG 3 live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.

Check out the Canelo vs. GGG 3 undercard live blog below for the DAZN pay-per-view portion that will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting