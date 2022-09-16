UFC Vegas 60 preview show: Is Cory Sandhagen in must-win territory? Aspen Ladd misses weight again

Cory Sandhagen enters the UFC Vegas 60 main event on the heels of back-to-back losses to T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan. Does Sandhagen need to get his hand raised on Saturday if he hopes to fight for the undisputed UFC bantamweight title in the future?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew discuss the UFC’s return to the APEX this weekend and the storylines heading into Sandhagen’s five-round headliner with the surging Song Yadong, what a win over Sandhagen does for the 24-year-old Yadong, Aspen Ladd missing weight again leading to her scheduled bout with Sara McMann being cancelled, the co-main event stakes between Gregory Rodrigues and Chidi Njokuani, the low-key bangers on the slate, up and comers to watch, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 60 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.