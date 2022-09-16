Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in results: Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin set for epic trilogy bout

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are on point and ready to settle the score.

The decorated boxing champions successfully made weight for Saturday’s headlining trilogy bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) weighing in at 167.4 pounds and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) at 167.8 pounds.

Watch Alvarez and Golovkin weigh in here:

167.8 for GGG

167.4 for Canelo



Watch #CaneloGGG3 | Live on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv (excl. MX, KZ & LATAM) | DAZN PPV in US, CA, UK, IRE, AUS & NZ pic.twitter.com/NIck3IbNUZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 16, 2022

On the line in this fight is the status of undisputed super middleweight champion, with Canelo carrying the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles. Golovkin is currently the WBA and IBF champion in the middleweight division.

Saturday’s PPV headliner is the third meeting between Canelo and Golovkin, with the series 1-0-1 in Canelo’s favor. The two battled to a controversial split draw in September 2017, then one year later fought in a rematch that Canelo won by a narrow majority decision. Their trilogy bout was announced this past May.

Since their second meeting, Golovkin is undefeated with four straight wins. Alvarez is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol this past May.

The Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in results are below.

Main card (DAZN PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez (167.4) vs. Gennadiy Golovkin (167.8)

Jesse Rodriguez (114.8) vs. Israel Gonzalez (114.6)

Ali Akhmedov (167.8) vs. Gabriel Rosado (167)

Austin Williams (160) vs. Kieron Conway (159.2)

Diego Pacheco (167) vs. Enrique Collazo (167.8)