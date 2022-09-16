Canelo-GGG 3 Preview Show: Can Gennady Golovkin finally get his long-awaited victory over Canelo Álvarez?

The biggest fight in boxing is back!

This Saturday, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez puts his titles on the line against Gennady Golovkin in their long-awaited trilogy bout, and MMA Fighting’s José Youngs and Jed Meshew are here to get you ready for it.

In their first encounter, Álvarez and GGG went to a highly controversial draw, and in the rematch, Canelo won a nearly equally contentious decision. So in preparation for the trilogy, José and Jed break down what happened in the first two fights, discuss the different circumstances heading into this third fight, and predict what they believe will take place this time around.

Will the loss to Dmitry Bivol affect Canelo? Will Golovkin’s age be the determining factor? Or will Canelo’s forays into heavier weight classes make the difference? Listen to find out!

