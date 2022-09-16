Boxing organization decides not to oversee Cris Cyborg’s debut due to opponent’s medical suspension

Cris Cyborg is scheduled to make her professional boxing debut at next week’s Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil, but the promotion has hurdles to clear.

Cyborg’s opponent, Simone Silva, was issued a 60-day medical suspension by the Texas Combative Sports Program after getting knocked out on Aug. 13. FMS 2 takes place 43 days after that match, well within the window of the suspension.

Organização Brasileira de Boxe (OBBoxe), the boxing organization hired to oversee the boxing portion of FMS 2, told MMA Fighting they have decided not to oversee Cyborg vs. Silva, the co-main event bout, due to Silva’s current medical suspension.

FMS 2 features three boxing exhibition matches, including former WBA and WBO champion Acelino Freitas versus vale tudo legend Jose Landy Johns and Milton Vieira vs. Felipe Arantes, which will be overseen by OBBoxe.

Silva is 17-22 as a professional boxer and 8-4 in MMA. The 39-year-old suffered 12 straight losses since 2019, nine in boxing and three under MMA rules. Four of those defeats came by way of knockout, including the Aug. 13 bout where she was stopped by Jessica Camara via body-shot knockout.

Cyborg is the current Bellator featherweight champion and a former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC titleholder. Competing in MMA since 2005, the veteran has won by knockout in 20 of 26 victories, including the likes of Gina Carano, Julia Budd, Leslie Smith and Marloes Coenen.

Fight Music Show officials declined to comment on Silva’s suspension and the status of the bout.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) released a statement to MMA Fighting earlier this week revealing that Silva would require to “undergo EEG and EKG testing to ensure she is able to compete safely” if she competes again in the state of Texas after the Cyborg match.