UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd struggles on scale again, misses weight by 2 pounds

Aspen Ladd has been tripped up by the scale once again.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 60, Ladd weighed in at 138 pounds, two pounds over the limit for her bantamweight bout against Sara McMann that is scheduled to take place on Saturday’s preliminary card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

McMann successfully weighed in at 135 pounds. It is not yet known if her bout with Ladd will proceed at a catchweight, and if so, what percentage of Ladd’s purse will be forfeited as penalty.

Ladd has struggled with making weight throughout her UFC career, previously coming in heavy for a bouts against Leslie Smith and Macy Chiasson that were both subsequently cancelled (Smith declined a catchweight bout, Ladd was forced to withdraw from the Chiasson bout due to health concerns). She also missed weight for a bout against Jessica Hoy at Invicta FC 18 in July 2016.

Bantamweight headliners Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong — currently No. 4 and No. 14 respectively in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — successfully made weight, with both contenders weighing in at 135.5 pounds.

Middleweight Alen Amedovski also missed weight by 0.5 pounds on his first attempt, coming in at 186.5 pounds for his bout with Joe Pyfer.

Also worth noting, Tanner Boser weighed in at 229 pounds for a heavyweight bout, 32 pounds lighter than opponent Rodrigo Nascimento, who tipped the scales at 261 pounds.

Check out UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

Joe Pyfer (185) vs. Alen Amedovski (186.5)*

Tanner Boser (229) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (261)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)

Trevin Giles (170) vs. Louis Cosce (170.5)

Aspen Ladd (138)* vs. Sara McMann (135)

Denise Gomes (115) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115.5)

Trey Ogden (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (155)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Javid Basharat (135.5)

Nikolas Motta (155) vs. Cameron VanCamp (155.5)

*missed weight