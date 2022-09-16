Heck of a Morning: Why Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev is absolutely the fight to make

Khamzat Chimaev is still making headlines after his massive weight miss, and dominant win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. When Colby Covington is ready to return, and should Chimaev want to prove he can be a welterweight, the UFC should absolutely book that fight for a number of reasons.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, it’s a Free-For-All Friday with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck who discusses why that should be the direction for both Covington and Chimaev, the stakes involved, and where it would make sense on the calendar should the bout be possible before the end of the year. Additionally, listener questions include Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev being booked for Nov. 5, Tony Ferguson’s future following his submission loss to Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279, A.J. McKee’s future, Marlon Moraes heading to the PFL, and more.

