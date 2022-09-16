Video: UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira shows off impressive archery skills

UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira, a descendant of indigenous people in Brazil, showed off some impressive archery skills on his social media.

Pereira, who prepares to challenge Israel Adesanya for the 185-pound title at UFC 281, which goes down Nov. 12 in New York, used a soccer ball as target for his bow and arrow exercise, hitting the target after kicking the ball.

Watch the clip below.

Pereira’s nickname “Poatan” means “hands of stone” in the indigenous language tupi-guarani and relates to his knockout power in combat sports.

The former two-division champion in GLORY won three straight in the UFC since retiring from kickboxing, defeating Andreas Michailidis, Bruno Silva and Andreas Michailidis to earn a shot at the UFC belt.

Pereira also hold two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, knocking out the future UFC superstar in 2017 after winning close decision in their first match a year before.