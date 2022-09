UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 60 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the proceedings, courtesy of the UFC.

The UFC Vegas 60 official weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong collide in a pivotal bout. UFC Vegas 60 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card and prelims both air live on ESPN+.

Check out UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-André Barriault

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp