For the Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in video, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will both try to make weight before their anticipated showdown Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2) is looking to bounce back from his only second career defeat in his last outing which was a unanimous decision loss against Dmitry Bivol this past May.

Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1) has reeled off four straight wins since his last loss via majority decision to Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 15, 2018.

Canelo Alvarez will aim to defend his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles in the clash. Alvarez and Golovkin will have to hit the 168-pound mark Friday evening.

The Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in video is expected to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in results are below.

Main card (DAZN PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado