Alexander Volkanovski, Dan Hooker trash ‘little rat’ Colby Covington: ‘He deserves it, he really does’

Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker are not fans of Colby Covington.

That’s clear after the two friends and teammates roasted the former UFC interim welterweight champion during a recent episode of their Volk & The Hangman show.

“F*** off, he’s a f****** idiot, bro,” Hooker said upon mention of Covington’s name.

“He is an idiot,” agreed Volkanovski.

“He’s a f****** idiot, and they f****** hide him,” Hooker continued. “Like, the UFC hide the s*** out of him. They need to. They would slap the s*** out of him. He can’t even train at the PI, so they like chuck him across the road. ... He comes in at night in the Apex, like goes in the back door to the Apex. He’s a little rat, bro. Like, that’s p**** s***. He doesn’t stay at the host hotel. He actually goes out of his way to just avoid people. It’s the weirdest thing.”

“If you’re going to play that, own it. Right?” Volkanovski said. “Own it, and don’t cry about it. Because I’ve heard him cry about, ‘Oh, I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to get security guards,’ and all that. Well, don’t f****** play that game then. Like, what do you want us to do?”

Covington, 34, has made plenty of enemies during his UFC run. The brash American has been attacked by fighters in the past, most notably Fabricio Werdum and Jorge Masvidal.

Werdum memorably threw a boomerang at Covington in 2017 after the welterweight called Brazilian fans “filthy animals,” leading Covington to subsequently declare, “F*** Brazil.”

Similarly, Covington suffered an alleged attack at the hands of Masvidal outside of a Miami Beach restaurant in March following their UFC 272 fight. Masvidal’s trial is expected to begin on Dec. 5 and the popular veteran is facing possible felony charges if convicted.

Covington’s many disagreements with his fellow athletes even led to the fighter’s split from his longtime team, American Top Team, in 2020.

And if their comments are any indication, it’s clear both UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski and Hooker don’t respect the way Covington handles his business.

“Anything I say, I accept the repercussions of what I said,” Hooker said. “No matter what argument I have with anyone, if I see them at the PI and they’re like, ‘F****** Dan Hooker, let’s go fight in the car park,’ I’ll just be like, ‘Yeah, alright.’ I accept what I said. I might’ve had a few beers at the time, but I said it. [Covington] doesn’t accept the repercussions of that. Like, if you go to Colby, ‘Hey Colby, I’ve had enough of you, mate. [Let’s fight in the] car park,’ he’ll go, ‘Oh, oh, my security,’ jump in his car and drive off.”

“Yeah, exactly,” Volkanovski said. “It’s funny, mate — he gets a bashing on fight week. We should have a highlight reel of how much we bash him on these shows. I swear, we’ve just said so much s*** about that, we just run his name through absolute dirt and we’re scrubbing that face in that mud. But he deserves it. He really does.”

Watch Volkanovski and Hooker in the clip below.