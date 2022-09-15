Terrance McKinney calls for The Rock to ‘get in our corner’ after UFC inks shoe deal: ‘Support us’

Terrance McKinney wants a little love from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The UFC recently announced Project Rock as the official footwear of the promotion. Project Rock is Johnson’s personal brand under the Under Armour umbrella, and during the UFC brand launch, Johnson praised fighters for their hard work.

There’s only one problem though: Reportedly, fighters aren’t actually being compensated for this new deal with the UFC. And some of them aren’t thrilled about that.

Since becoming aware that he would not receive a cut of the new deal, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney also voiced his displeasure, sending a message to Johnson on Twitter, calling for “The Rock” to live up to his praise of the fighters.

“Hey brotha [The Rock], if you’re a fan of what we do, make the deal favorable for the ones modeling your shoe. I get it’s not your fault or your business doing it to us, but show us the love you think you are. Get in our corner and support us.”

McKinney further elaborated, in a comment to a fan, that he doesn’t believe Johnson has much say in the business deal, but that he would simply like a show of solidarity from him.

“No doubt, but he can be in our corner and that’s all I want.”

McKinney is not the only fighter to take issue with the Project Rock shoes. Ahead of his UFC 279 fight against Tony Ferguson, a video circulated of Nate Diaz slamming the shoes during an interview with Megan Olivi.

McKinney joined the UFC in 2021 and has amassed a 3-1 record in the promotion. Most recently, he submitted Erick Gonzalez at UFC Vegas 59.