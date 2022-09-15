 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heck of a Morning: Who has more pressure ahead of UFC 280 — Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev?

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MMA: MAY 07 UFC 274
Charles Oliveira
Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the UFC’s next pay-per-view event just over a month away in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight champion will be crowned in the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. While both fighters would love to have the title wrapped around their waist at the end of the card, who needs it more between the two high-level 155 pounders?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers questions about the pressures on Oliveira and Makhachev, along with the stakes involved long term. In addition, listener topics include the UFC’s Oct. 29 targeted headliner between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen, Khamzat Chimaev’s future at welterweight and middleweight, Leon Edwards’ options, where Conor McGregor fits in title conversations, rules not being enforced enough in MMA, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting