Heck of a Morning: Who has more pressure ahead of UFC 280 — Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev?

With the UFC’s next pay-per-view event just over a month away in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight champion will be crowned in the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. While both fighters would love to have the title wrapped around their waist at the end of the card, who needs it more between the two high-level 155 pounders?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers questions about the pressures on Oliveira and Makhachev, along with the stakes involved long term. In addition, listener topics include the UFC’s Oct. 29 targeted headliner between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen, Khamzat Chimaev’s future at welterweight and middleweight, Leon Edwards’ options, where Conor McGregor fits in title conversations, rules not being enforced enough in MMA, and more.

