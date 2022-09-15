Rankings Show: Is it time to stop calling Demetrious Johnson a flyweight?

What in the hell are we supposed to do with Khamzat Chimaev after his massive weight miss? Is it egregious to say Leon Edwards is a top-4 pound-for-pound fighter in the world? And is it really time to stop calling Demetrious Johnson a flyweight because ONE Championship’s unorthodox weight rules? After a crazy few weeks, the gang is back to sort through the noise on the latest edition of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show.

Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined this month by Jed Meshew and Damon Martin to reckon with the fallout of UFC 279, debate the latest swings in the MMA landscape, plot out the paths of three rising stars in the sport, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show below and don’t forget to subscribe to the MMA Fighting feed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all your other favorite podcast platforms for the latest episodes.