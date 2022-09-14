No Bets Barred: Can Cory Sandhagen rebound with a big win at UFC Vegas 60?

Fresh on the heels of UFC 279, the octagon returns to action this weekend with UFC Vegas 60, headlined by a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong. Sandhagen looks to rebound from a two-fight losing skid, while Yadong attempts to stake his claim to the 135-pound top five. Given the stakes and the sheer number of fights, the No Bets Barred boys are back break down all the best betting action on the card.

First, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew recap the insanity that was UFC 279, including a celebration of Jed and the rest of the Chris Barnett Bandwagon for cashing a +330 ticket. Then, Conner and Jed dive into the best best for this weekend. laying wagers down on 12 of the 14 fights on the card, including Jed’s ongoing experiment with heavyweight overs.

