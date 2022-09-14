Brendan Schaub responds to ‘dummy’ Dana White: ‘You’re a low budget Vince McMahon’

Brendan Schaub issued a fiery response to Dana White’s rant about a UFC 279 conspiracy theory he and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich floated about the promotion’s role in the last-second headliner shakeup.

White initially took aim at Miletich after Tuesday’s Contender Series event, saying the ex-UFC champ would be the “dumbest motherf***** on the planet” if he thought the promotion orchestrated Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz’s re-booking after Chimaev’s huge weight miss.

Schaub on Monday posted the response to White on his Instagram account with a picture of MMA Fighting’s story about the rant, which ended with the UFC exec taking a shot at Schaub after naming Miletich as the source of the theory (Miletich did, in fact, espouse a similar theory in a recent Instagram post).

The former UFC heavyweight turned podcaster/comedian immediately got personal, referencing an earlier Twitter spat with White, and doubled down on his skepticism about the promotion’s official line on the UFC 279 shakeup.

“Unfortunately, not surprised you’re a bully,” Schaub wrote. “Always have been. You put on a pair of designer jeans and some “hip sneakers” and think you’re cool. You’re still a dork with a frat bro vocabulary.”

He also checked White’s claim that UFC 279 was “sold out going into that day of the weigh-ins,” writing he was referring to pay-per-view sales, which are not immediately tallied and aren’t released to the public.

Schaub also accused the UFC exec of lying about extra compensation paid to UFC 279’s headliners. White said none of the fighters received a pay bump for the last-second opponent change, while Diaz said he “lost count” of how much more money he received to fight Tony Ferguson in the headliner. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting that at least two fighters received extra compensation for their new fights.

“Sorry, we just don’t buy what you’re telling us after lying numerous times but the sheep media you pick to attend events don’t have the balls to call you out,” Schaub wrote. “Just in the recent press conference you were caught lying about extra compensation to the fighters.

“You need a reality check. You’re surrounded by ‘Yes men.’ You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon. Every move you make is a copy cat of that dude. Only thing you have in common is you’re both on steroids and dress like a*******.

Below is Schaub’s full Instagram post.