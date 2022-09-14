Flyweight champion Liz Carmouche, Juliana Velasquez set to rematch at Bellator 289

Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez will run it back for the Bellator flyweight championship in the co-main event of Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, promotion officials confirmed to MMA Fighting.

The event will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville and feature Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello for the bantamweight title in the main event. The other 135-pound grand prix semifinal bout is also scheduled for the card, pairing up Magomed Magomedov and Patchy Mix.

Velasquez was looking to defend her belt for the second time when she met the former two-time UFC title contender this past April and was ahead in the scorecards when referee Mike Beltran stopped called the TKO victory for Carmouche due to elbows from crucifix position with 13 seconds left in the fourth round.

Velasquez protested the stoppage and appealed to the Hawaiian commission, but it was denied. Carmouche said immediately after the fight she agreed with Beltran’s call and would rather face a new challenger instead of giving the Brazilian an immediate rematch.

Carmouche improved to 4-0 in Bellator with the victory, a run that also includes wins over previously unbeaten Kana Watanabe and longtime MMA veteran Vanessa Porto. Velasquez was 12-0 as a professional with seven straight Bellator wins prior to the setback.