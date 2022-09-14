Anderson Silva defends Paul brothers: ‘These kids opened the door for everybody’

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva isn’t carrying the MMA community on his shoulders when he meets influencer turned boxer Jake Paul.

If anything, Silva credits Paul and his older brother Logan Paul for helping guys like him find a new avenue for fighting. On Oct. 29, he’ll face Jake Paul and get another chance to do what he loves.

“It’s very important that people understand that the game has change, and the new generation needs to understand your value,” Silva told MMA Fighting. “Nobody can say whether you win or lose in this game except you. ... These kids opened the door for everybody. Think about that, and I’m lucky because I helped people think about that, too.”

After becoming disenchanted with the UFC later in his octagon career, Silva said his move to boxing has reinvigorated him as an athlete and competitor. After boxing Paul, he’ll fly to Abu Dhabi for a jiu-jitsu tournament, something he never felt free to do while under the UFC banner.

A lot of MMA fans would like Silva to end Jake Paul’s combat dreams. He’ll certainly try to win when they meet in the squared circle, but he can’t say Paul should quit. After all, Paul is helping him live his dreams.

Check out the full interview with Silva above.