The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Gennadiy Golovkin, Cory Sandhagen, Eddie Hearn, and Daniel Rodriguez

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro and straight into your questions with the latest edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: Michael Chandler joins the show to talk about his UFC 281 showdown with Dustin Poirier.

2:30 p.m.: UFC Vegas 60 headliner Cory Sandhagen talks about his fight with Song Yadong.

3 p.m.: Daniel Rodriguez gives his side of the crazy UFC 279 fight week and his win over Li Jingliang.

4 p.m.: Matchroom exec Eddie Hearn talks about the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin and other fights on the horizon for Matchroom.

4:30 p.m.: Gennadiy Golovkin joins the show to preview his third meeting with Alvarez.

