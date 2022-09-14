The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Gennadiy Golovkin, Cory Sandhagen, Eddie Hearn, and Daniel Rodriguez

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro and straight into your questions with the latest edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: Michael Chandler joins the show to talk about his UFC 281 showdown with Dustin Poirier.

2:30 p.m.: UFC Vegas 60 headliner Cory Sandhagen talks about his fight with Song Yadong.

3 p.m.: Daniel Rodriguez gives his side of the crazy UFC 279 fight week and his win over Li Jingliang.

4 p.m.: Matchroom exec Eddie Hearn talks about the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin and other fights on the horizon for Matchroom.

4:30 p.m.: Gennadiy Golovkin joins the show to preview his third meeting with Alvarez.

