A pivotal headliner in the UFC’s featherweight division is on tap for October.
Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen is in the works for the UFC’s Oct. 29 Fight Night event at a location and venue yet to be announced. Verbal agreements are in place with contracts expected to be signed soon. ESPN.com first reported the matchup.
Kattar began 2022 with a fantastic showing in the main event of January’s UFC Vegas 46 fight card, picking up a dominant unanimous decision win over Giga Chikadze. “The Boston Finisher” would return five months later for another headliner, this time against Josh Emmett at UFC Austin, where he dropped a very close split decision.
Allen returned to action after nearly a year layoff at March’s UFC London event, where he stopped Dan Hooker with strikes in the first round. “Almighty” has won 11 straight, including all nine of his octagon appearances.
